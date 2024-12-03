Miami Gardens father among 2 killed in baby shower shooting in Hollywood

Family members have identified one of the people killed in a shooting outside a Hollywood venue where a baby shower and wedding anniversary celebration had just ended early Sunday morning.

The parking lot of Jaycee Hall along Hollywood Boulevard next to I-95 turned into a crime scene Sunday as police investigated.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

About 30 minutes after the baby shower ended, police say an altercation outside the venue led to gunfire. One person died on the scene, three others were rushed to the Memorial Regional Hospital where a second person died. Police say two of the remaining victims remain hospitalized, one in the intensive care unit.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

One of the victims has been identified as Octavious Jackson, a Miami Gardens resident whose family is asking for support.

The GoFundMe account honors his life, and posts from a Miami Carol City 1998 reunion group share that Jackson was a football player known as OJ and the Juice, who became a father, friend and working man.

The group also shared that another alumnus, who was also a father and friend to many, lost his life.

An altercation outside the venue escalated to a shooting as hosts were cleaning up after the event.

“I was pretty shocked because nothing like that has ever happened," said Debra Gronvold, the manager of Jaycee Hall since 1999. "But this was quite the mess.”

She said roughly 80 people were present, celebrating the shower and a couple's 10th anniversary.

Police are still investigating what exactly led up to the shooting, and whether any of the baby shower attendees were injured or involved.

Authorities said they have identified persons of interest, but as of Monday night, no arrests have been made. They revealed they put out a be-on-the-lookout alert to officers Sunday for a vehicle with occupants that might have information on the shooting. They didn’t say if the vehicle has been found.

“Please, everybody, love your neighbor, stop with the violence, that’s all I can say,” Gronvold shared. “People with guns and just shooting each other has gotten out of hand.”

The event manager says guns are not allowed on the premises, but moving forward, says she will require private security for events past midnight and potentially not allow alcohol.