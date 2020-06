A Miami Gardens man hit payday with a $15 million scratch-off ticket, Florida Lottery officials said Tuesday.

Lazaro Acosta, 64, claimed the top prize in the Lottery's GOLD RUSH SPECIAL EDITION scratch-off game.

Acosta chose a one-time, lump-sum payment of $10,440,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Publix at 11750 Southwest 104th Street in Miami. The store will get a $30,000 commission for selling the ticket.