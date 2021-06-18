Miami Gardens Police Chief's Daughter Threatened With Gun at Starbucks: Cops

The daughter of Miami Gardens' police chief was threatened with a gun while working at Starbucks, officials said.

The incident happened Wednesday as Chief Delma Noel-Pratt's daugher was working at the Starbucks at 19401 Northwest 27th Avenue.

According to police, 38-year-old Omar Wright had used the drive-thru but became upset after receiving a bagel that didn't have cream cheese.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Wright walked back to the drive-thru window and began yelling and screaming when Noel-Pratt's daughter tried to assist him, police said.

Wright started using profanity and brandished a black handgun, then told her he would hurt her, officials said.

After Wright was given the cream cheese he left the scene, but was arrested Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Wright was booked into the Miami-Dade jail where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

"We were concerned to learn about this incident that occurred on Wednesday at one of our Miami Gardens stores," a Starbucks spokesperson said in a statement. "The safety of our partners (employees) and customers is always our top priority, and we are grateful to learn that no one was injured."