‘I did pop him': Miami Gardens teacher accused of hitting 5-year-old student with ruler

A teacher at a Miami Gardens school is facing child abuse charges for allegedly striking her 5-year-old student with a ruler, leaving a cut on his face, police said.
The alleged abuse happened Nov. 19 at Aspire Preparatory Academy, according to a police report. The teacher, 25-year-old Chrishawn Nicholson, told the victim's mother he was playing with a pencil and cut himself near his eyebrow.
The child's mother took him to the hospital, where he got stitches. The mother said staff told her that a pencil did not cause the injury.
The child told his mother as well as investigators that his teacher hit him with a ruler and demonstrated how she hit him, the arrest report said. The mother provided video from the day of the incident of the child telling her he was hit by a ruler.
“The allegations are that she hit a 5-year-old with a ruler, the 5-year-old required medical treatment, and there’s a video where she said, 'I did pop him,'" a prosecutor said in court.
Nicholson was arrested Thursday and transported to jail. A judge set a $5,000 bond and ordered her to stay away from the victim.
NBC6 reached out to Aspire Preparatory Academy for a comment, but haven’t yet received a response.