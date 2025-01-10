‘I did pop him': Miami Gardens teacher accused of hitting 5-year-old student with ruler

A teacher at a Miami Gardens school is facing child abuse charges for allegedly striking her 5-year-old student with a ruler, leaving a cut on his face, police said.

The alleged abuse happened Nov. 19 at Aspire Preparatory Academy, according to a police report. The teacher, 25-year-old Chrishawn Nicholson, told the victim's mother he was playing with a pencil and cut himself near his eyebrow.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The child's mother took him to the hospital, where he got stitches. The mother said staff told her that a pencil did not cause the injury.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Chrishawn Nicholson

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The child told his mother as well as investigators that his teacher hit him with a ruler and demonstrated how she hit him, the arrest report said. The mother provided video from the day of the incident of the child telling her he was hit by a ruler.

“The allegations are that she hit a 5-year-old with a ruler, the 5-year-old required medical treatment, and there’s a video where she said, 'I did pop him,'" a prosecutor said in court.

Nicholson was arrested Thursday and transported to jail. A judge set a $5,000 bond and ordered her to stay away from the victim.

NBC6 reached out to Aspire Preparatory Academy for a comment, but haven’t yet received a response.