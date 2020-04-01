coronavirus

Miami Helping Residents With Job Assistance During Ongoing Pandemic

Positions range from entry level to managerial and can also lead to full time positions

NBC Universal, Inc.

The City of Miami is looking to help residents find work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that may have cost some of them their jobs.

Officials have set up an email address for residents to sent in their resumes, which will be relayed to businesses throughout the city in such professions as cashiers, shift supervisors, warehouse workers and more.

RELATED STORY: Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know – Isolation Brings Worry to Addiction Centers, Unemployment Delays Frustrate Floridians

coronavirus 12 hours ago

Touch Deprivation: COVID-19’s Unexpected Side Effect

Positions range from entry level to managerial and can also lead to full time positions.

Those wishing to apply should send their resumes to OpportunityCenterInfo@miamigov.com and put their professional experience and interest in the body of the email.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMiamiMiami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us