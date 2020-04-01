Miami Helping Residents With Job Assistance During Ongoing Pandemic

The City of Miami is looking to help residents find work during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that may have cost some of them their jobs.

Officials have set up an email address for residents to sent in their resumes, which will be relayed to businesses throughout the city in such professions as cashiers, shift supervisors, warehouse workers and more.

Positions range from entry level to managerial and can also lead to full time positions.

Those wishing to apply should send their resumes to OpportunityCenterInfo@miamigov.com and put their professional experience and interest in the body of the email.