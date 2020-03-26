Looking For A Job? These Places Are Hiring Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

A surge in coronavirus cases across South Florida have prompted the closure of businesses, beaches, schools, gyms, and other facilities, leaving several hard-working Floridians jobless. Across the state, thousands of people are filing for unemployment as the economic reality of the coronavirus becomes exceedingly clear.

If you lost your job as a result of the coronavirus and are looking for career opportunities in the interim, take a look at the list below for places that are hiring now.

You can also check online job boards, such as Employ Florida, for more options and opportunities.

GROCERY STORES:

WHOLE FOODS

Whole Foods is hiring more than 5,000 seasonal and full-time positions amid the coronavirus pandemic. The chain is offering an hourly base rate of $15 per hour, “with enhanced pay opportunities available until May 3,” the company said.

Some of these pay opportunities include overtime rates at double your hourly base rate, per overtime hour. Click here for more information.

PUBLIX

The Florida-based grocery store chain said they are planning to hire “thousands of associates” in its stores and distribution centers through the end of March. Click here for more information.

WALMART

Walmart will be hiring 150,000 full-time, part-time and temporary positions in its distribution and fulfillment centers. Click here for more information.

SEDANO'S SUPERMARKETS

Sedano's Supermarkets will temporarily offer job positions to hundreds of workers from La Carreta and Versailles restaurants, which have had to close for the time being amid the coronavirus outbreak in South Florida.

Jobs are open to other interested applicants as well. Click here for more information.

WINN-DIXIE

Winn-Dixie plans to “expeditiously hire” those who have been affected by restricted working hours and layoffs due to the coronavirus. Click here for more information.



PHARMACIES AND DRUG STORES:

CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens are both planning to hire a variety of full-time and part-time roles in light of the coronavirus.

CVS PHARMACY

CVS will be hiring more than 50,000 full-time and part-time positions across the country. Click here for more information

WALGREENS

Walgreens plans to fill 9,500 existing full and part-time positions. The drugstore is primarily hiring customer service associates, pharmacy technicians and shift leads. Click here for more information.

MISCELLANEOUS

7-ELEVEN

7-Eleven says they are adding up to 20,000 jobs "to meet increased demand during the coronavirus pandemic." Click here for more information.

AMAZON

Due to a rise in online orders, Amazon is planning to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers. Click here for more information.

DOLLAR GENERAL

Dollar General plans to nearly double its normal hiring rate and add up to 50,000 employees by the end of April, the company said in a statement. Most jobs will be temporary, but some new hires could transition into full-time roles. Click here for more information.

PAPA JOHN'S

Papa John's plans to "immediately hire" 20,000 employees, the pizza chain said. Click here for more information.

PIZZA HUT

More than 30,000 jobs are open at Pizza Hut. The chain is looking for cooks, shift leaders, restaurant managers and more. Click here for more information.