Miami high school security guard arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct with student

A security guard at a high school in Miami was arrested after he was accused of inappropriate conduct with an underage student, police said.

Kayaun Kendrick Whitfield, a security guard at Booker T. Washington Senior High School, was arrested Thursday on charges of offenses against students by authority figures, false imprisonment, and child neglect, an arrest report said.

The alleged incident happened Wednesday when the victim, a juvenile student at the school, had asked for a ride home and was picked up by the 38-year-old Whitfield, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kayaun Kendrick Whitfield

The student said Whitfield took him to a liquor store and bought vodka and orange juice, and offered the student a drink but he declined, the report said.

They then went to a restaurant and picked up food before stopping at an ATM, then drove to a parking lot at Traz Powell Stadium on Northwest 27th Avenue, the report said.

Whitfield told the student to get in the back seat and when they were in the back, Whitfield handed the teen a $100 bill, the report said.

The student "questioned why he was giving him a $100 bill and then saw [Whitfield] then raise one leg and appeared to be trying to mount on top of him," the report said.

The student said he ran out of the vehicle and got in the driver's seat, then drove to his home, the report said.

When they arrived at the student's home, the student said Whitfield locked the car doors and refused to let him out, while repeatedly asking if the student was going to tell his mother what happened, the report said.

The student said he was eventually able to roll down a window and open the car door from the outside so he could get out and run home, the report said.

The student later told investigators that Whitfield "was trying to engage him into having sexual intercourse with him in the backseat of the vehicle," the report said. "He stated the $100 bill was hush money to not disclose what had just occurred to anyone."

After the incident, the student said he received several phone calls from Whitfield which caused him to block Whitfield's number, the report said.

On Thursday, the student said Whitfield came to his classroom and tried to have the student leave and talk to him outside, the report said.

The student said he became concerned by Whitfield's actions and reported the incident to his parents, the report said.

Whitfield "knowingly and intentionally used his position of employment to solicit and pursue a relationship romantic in nature with [the student]," the report said. Whitfield "failed to provide [the student] with care and professional supervision by allowing the [student] to drive knowing the [student] did not have a drivers license and knowing the [student's] age, offering him alcoholic beverages."

Whitfield was arrested and booked into jail, where his bond was set at $17,500, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.