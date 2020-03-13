Miami Int’l Airport Among Handful Accepting Specific Flights During Travel Ban

A South Florida airport will be one of just one a dozen in the entire country to receive passengers from specific areas of Europe during travel restrictions set to start Saturday as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Miami International Airport was named one of 13 airports in the United States that will be receiving flights from the Schengen area – a region that includes cities such as Paris, France and Barcelona, Spain and Rome, Italy – after receiving permission to do so from the Department of Homeland Security.

The expected 30-day ban, set to start at 11:59 p.m., was initiated by the Trump administration as part of their efforts to help stop the spread of the virus that caused thousands of deaths and hospitalizations in China and other parts of Asia before spreading to other locations in Europe.

Miami International Airport currently has 117 flights from 17 airports in the region and joins such other airports as Los Angeles International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Passengers are encouraged by MIA to contact their airline for more information about flight changes over the span of the ban.