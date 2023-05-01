Miami Juror in Historic Death Penalty Trial Explains Life in Prison Verdict

It's been a week since a 12-member jury recommended life in prison for Miguel Ruiz Lobo, who was convicted of killing 11-year-old Marta Guzman. A Miami-Dade judge sentenced Ruiz Lobo with two life sentences.

In an exclusive interview with NBC6, jury member Alexander Merritt said this trial was emotionally challenging. Merritt, the spokesman for the jury during the trial, remembers the traumatic 911 phone call Guzman's sister made when she found her little sister with her neck sliced and wrist cut.

"The 911 call just brought me to tears hearing someone in that much panic, especially about your sister, that hit me really hard," said Merritt.

After emotional testimonies, DNA evidence, and video surveillance, Merritt said it was clear Ruiz Lobo killed Guzman.

However, the challenging conversation occurred when it was time to decide if Ruiz Lobo should get a life sentence or death. Merritt believed prison was the better option, but according to him, nearly half of the jurors felt differently.

"I'm putting someone away for pre-meditated murder and they are asking me to pre-meditate someone else's murder. If it’s a time of protection or defense, so be it," added Merritt.

During Ruiz Lobo's trial, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law that eliminated the unanimous vote in order to recommend death. Now, the minimum number of jurors required is eight. However, during the trial, the court addressed the legislative changes and made it clear the trial followed the old law.

NBC6 asked Merrit if the new law would have changed the outcome of the case if it were in effect.

"I believe it would have changed it dramatically," he said. "It would have been fresh in the mind. The fact that DeSantis supporters, I think they would have voted for the death penalty knowing that. "

As of Monday, 297 people are on death row in Florida, according to the Department of Corrections. The Death Penalty Information Center states the number could increase with a new law. Compared to the military, federal government, and all other states, Florida now holds one of the lowest thresholds for a death sentence to be granted.

Merritt and the Guzman family believe justice was served.