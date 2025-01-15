Miami Lakes

Miami Lakes man arrested for alligator poaching in Big Cypress: FWC

Vincent Edward Quinn, 37, was arrested Saturday on one felony and four misdemeanors for violating state law regarding illegal harvest of an alligator, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said

By NBC6

A Miami Lakes man was arrested for alleged alligator poaching at Big Cypress Wildlife Management Area, officials said.

Vincent Edward Quinn, 37, was arrested Saturday on one felony and four misdemeanors for violating state law regarding illegal harvest of an alligator, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Vincent Edward Quinn
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Vincent Edward Quinn

FWC officials said they'd received a tip on their Wildlife Alert Hotline that a person was witnessed taking an alligator from Loop Road in Big Cypress in Monroe County.

The witness saw Quinn dump the alligator carcass, leaving the area with just the tail, officials said.

Investigators tracked down Quinn at his home and found the poached alligator tail being processed in his backyard.

Quinn admitted to illegally taking the alligator and the tail was seized as evidence, officials said.

The FWC said taking an alligator outside of the designated hunting season and without permits is illegal.

This article tagged under:

Miami Lakes
