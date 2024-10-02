Miami

Miami man arrested in theft of trailer containing $100K worth of chicken: Cops

Raul Bello, 49, was arrested Tuesday on charges including grand theft of cargo, grand theft of a vehicle and unlawful use of a communications device, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer containing around $100,000 worth of poultry products, police said.

Raul Bello, 49, was arrested Tuesday on charges including grand theft of cargo, grand theft of a vehicle and unlawful use of a communications device, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The chicken caper happened back on Sept. 15 when the tractor-trailer was stolen near the driver's home in the area of Old State Road 9 and Northwest 155th Lane in Miami.

Raul Bello
Miami-Dade Corrections
Raul Bello
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to an arrest report, the driver said he'd been alerted by his sister that the truck, worth $60,000, and trailer, worth $80,000, were gone.
Inside was assorted frozen poultry valued at $100,000, the report said.

License plate readers captured the tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 95 about a mile from where it was stolen followed by a white Nissan NV200 van, the report said.

Another license plate reader captured the tractor-trailer and Nissan van in the area of W. 33rd Avenue and W. 84th Street in Hialeah, the report said.

Local

Miami Gardens 1 hour ago

From McDonald's to Miami Gardens police: Sergeant honored in full-circle moment

Shohei Ohtani 1 hour ago

2nd fan files suit claiming ownership of Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 ball hit in Miami

Police tracked down the van and started conducting surveillance, and found Bello driving it, the report said.

Investigators obtained Bello's cellphone information that showed him in the area of the tractor-trailer theft, the report said. The info also showed he'd communicated with a number associated with a co-defendant in the tractor trailer theft, the report said.

Bello, who is on probation until November 2030 in a case involving burglary, assault and possession of illegal weapons, was taken into custody when he drove the Nissan van to the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Services Office, the report said.

He was booked into jail and briefly appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and was expected to reappear in the afternoon with his attorney.

The report didn't name the co-defendant or say what charges they are facing.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us