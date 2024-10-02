Miami man arrested in theft of trailer containing $100K worth of chicken: Cops

A Miami man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a tractor-trailer containing around $100,000 worth of poultry products, police said.

Raul Bello, 49, was arrested Tuesday on charges including grand theft of cargo, grand theft of a vehicle and unlawful use of a communications device, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The chicken caper happened back on Sept. 15 when the tractor-trailer was stolen near the driver's home in the area of Old State Road 9 and Northwest 155th Lane in Miami.

Miami-Dade Corrections Raul Bello

According to an arrest report, the driver said he'd been alerted by his sister that the truck, worth $60,000, and trailer, worth $80,000, were gone.

Inside was assorted frozen poultry valued at $100,000, the report said.

License plate readers captured the tractor-trailer heading north on Interstate 95 about a mile from where it was stolen followed by a white Nissan NV200 van, the report said.

Another license plate reader captured the tractor-trailer and Nissan van in the area of W. 33rd Avenue and W. 84th Street in Hialeah, the report said.

Police tracked down the van and started conducting surveillance, and found Bello driving it, the report said.

Investigators obtained Bello's cellphone information that showed him in the area of the tractor-trailer theft, the report said. The info also showed he'd communicated with a number associated with a co-defendant in the tractor trailer theft, the report said.

Bello, who is on probation until November 2030 in a case involving burglary, assault and possession of illegal weapons, was taken into custody when he drove the Nissan van to the Florida Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Services Office, the report said.

He was booked into jail and briefly appeared before a judge Wednesday morning and was expected to reappear in the afternoon with his attorney.

The report didn't name the co-defendant or say what charges they are facing.