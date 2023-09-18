Miami man shot by police after firing gun 48 times in air to celebrate Florida's new gun law

On Monday, a man appeared before a judge for the first time since he was severely injured after police shot him in July.

Police rushed to the scene at 7851 NE 10th Ave on emergency mode for reports of a man shooting multiple rounds in the air near an apartment building.

Witnesses tell police the defendant, Christian Labaut, said he was “celebrating the governor's new constitutional carry law.”

Labaut has been in the hospital since the incident because police say they were forced to shoot him after he refused to listen.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“They approached the defendant… gave lawful commands to stop and show his hands and he did not comply with officers verbal commands. He entered a residential hallway,” said Judge Mindy Glazer.

Because Labaut refused to obey commands, police shot him multiple times.

Pedro Labaut, the defendants brother told us in July, “I look at the kitchen door he’s in the kitchen floor bleeding unconscious with a bullet. They shot him in the back and a puddle of blood – I thought he was dead.”

Today, in what looks like a hospital bed at TGK, Labaut appeared on zoom to learn of the 53 charges against him, including: resisting officer, short barrel shotgun, openly carrying a weapon, and discharging a firearm in public.

In July Pedro also told us police were called to the scene earlier in the day because Labaut was shooting in the air.

“They come over here and let them go instead of taking him to jail ya should have taken him earlier look what happened now he’s almost dead fighting for his life,” said Pedro in July.

Today, records confirm police were called two hours before because Labaut threatened someone with a knife after he shot several times in the air. Police are now charging him with aggravated assault for this incident.

Labaut’s mother said she could take care of him. Judge granted him house arrest.