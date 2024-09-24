Miami man stabbed his child's mom after he says he ‘found her with another guy': Police

A Miami man is facing serious charges after police said he stabbed the mother of his child multiple times, leaving her with a blade sticking out of her neck, after he claims he "found her with another guy."

Ignacio Antonio Amador, 34, also known as Antonio Balle, was arrested Monday on charges of attempted felony murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Amador and the victim have been in a relationship for seven years and have a child in common who lives in Nicaragua.

Miami-Dade Corrections Ignacio Antonio Amador

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to reports of a woman stabbed in the neck at a home on Northwest 1st Place and found the woman with several stab wounds in her body and neck area.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where doctors found she had a blade lodged in her neck and was stabbed six times on her body, which caused a punctured lung, the report said.

A witness said they heard the woman screaming and saw the boyfriend covered in blood, then saw the victim who was asking for help while lying in bed covered in blood, the report said.

The witness told Amador he was going to pay for what he did and he replied "I found her with another guy yesterday," the report said.

The witness saw the blade lodged in the victim's neck, the report said.

Amador was found by the domestic violence apprehension team on Monday and taken into custody before he was booked into jail.

He appeared in court Tuesday where he was ordered held without bond and appointed a public defender.