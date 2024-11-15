only on 6

Miami man who was sexting with 12-year-old arrested when he tried to meet her: Police

Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, and traveling to meet a minor

By Vanessa Morales and Brian Hamacher

A Miami man who was sexting and exchanging naked photos with a 12-year-old girl was arrested when he showed up at a store to meet with her, police said.

Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, and four counts of child pornography possession, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami Police officials said the arrest was made by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez
Miami-Dade Corrections
Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to police, the girl's mother discovered her daughter had been sending nude photos to a man, and found naked pictures of the man on the girl's phone.

The mother contacted police, while Fernandez Gonzalez arranged to meet who he thought was the girl at a store, police said.

When Fernandez Gonzalez arrived at the store, he was taken into custody by detectives.

Local

Crime and Courts 4 mins ago

Woman accused of vehicular homicide in Hialeah hit-and-run that killed elderly couple

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Video shows man snatching $43K chain from Macy's jewelry counter in Doral

Fernandez Gonzalez was booked into jail, and was expected to go before a judge on Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

only on 6Miami
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us