Miami man who was sexting with 12-year-old arrested when he tried to meet her: Police

A Miami man who was sexting and exchanging naked photos with a 12-year-old girl was arrested when he showed up at a store to meet with her, police said.

Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, and four counts of child pornography possession, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami Police officials said the arrest was made by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

According to police, the girl's mother discovered her daughter had been sending nude photos to a man, and found naked pictures of the man on the girl's phone.

The mother contacted police, while Fernandez Gonzalez arranged to meet who he thought was the girl at a store, police said.

When Fernandez Gonzalez arrived at the store, he was taken into custody by detectives.

Fernandez Gonzalez was booked into jail, and was expected to go before a judge on Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.