Miami man who was sexting with 12-year-old arrested when he tried to meet her: Police

A Miami man who was sexting and exchanging naked photos with a 12-year-old girl was arrested when he showed up at a store to meet with her, police said.
Yosvany Fernandez Gonzalez, 37, was arrested Thursday on charges including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, traveling to meet a minor, electronic transmission harmful to minors, and four counts of child pornography possession, Miami-Dade jail records showed.
Miami Police officials said the arrest was made by the department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
According to police, the girl's mother discovered her daughter had been sending nude photos to a man, and found naked pictures of the man on the girl's phone.
The mother contacted police, while Fernandez Gonzalez arranged to meet who he thought was the girl at a store, police said.
When Fernandez Gonzalez arrived at the store, he was taken into custody by detectives.
Fernandez Gonzalez was booked into jail, and was expected to go before a judge on Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.