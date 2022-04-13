Miami Marlins 2022 Home Opener: What to Know If You're Heading to the Game

After spending the first week of the 2022 regular season on the road, the Miami Marlins return home Thursday for their first game of the season inside loanDepot park.

In addition to kicking off the home slate of games, the Marlins hope to turn around what could be called a lackluster start to the season that was supposed to be one of high hopes for the Fish.

Fans will be allowed to enter at 4:30 p.m. with pregame ceremonies starting at 6 p.m.

What do you need to know if you’re planning on heading down to Miami for Thursday’s opener or any of the games this season? Here’s a complete breakdown.

On the Field

Miami comes into the four-game series against one of their National League East rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies, with a 1-4 record after a five-game stretch on the West Coast.

The Marlins dropped two games in the opening series against the San Francisco Giants before being swept in a two-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Sandy Alcantara, who started his third straight season opener for the Marlins last Friday, will get the start Thursday. The 26-year-old threw five innings against the Giants, striking out four and allowing just three hits and two runs.

Off the Field

Fans returning to loanDepot park for the 2022 season will still see the Marlins use digital ticketing for entry into the game. Fans will not be required to wear face coverings or submit to health screenings but are encouraged to adhere to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Miami-Dade County.

Fans will be able to park in one of the four parking garages at loanDepot park, with prices ranging from $15 for weekday games to $25 for marquee games. Parking will be charged using a vehicle’s license plate but can be purchased in advance by clicking on this link.

Clear bags will be permitted inside the park but cannot exceed 16”x16”x8” in size.

Let’s Eat!

Fans will get a chance to sample a variety of food options inside loanDepot park this season, ranging from Miami’s Best Pizza to Magic City BBQ to Pincho. The Marlins will also bring back the popular ‘3o5’ menu with food options ranging from $3 to $5. For a complete list, click on this link.

Upcoming Home Slate

The Marlins will welcome NL East rivals and the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves to South Florida for a three-game series from May 20th to the 22nd. On June 24th, the New York Mets come to South Florida for a three-game series while Miami will host a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 26th to the 29th followed by the return of the Citrus Series and a two-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays. For the complete schedule, click on this link.

Playing on Peacock

For the first time in a quarter century, the Miami Marlins will have a game broadcast on a network within the NBCUniversal family. In an agreement announced between NBC Sports and Major League Baseball, Miami's home games against the New York Mets (June 26th) and Los Angeles Dodgers (August 28th) will be broadcast on the streaming service Peacock. First pitch for each game will now be at noon. It will be the first time a Marlins game has been broadcast on a NBC Sports network since the 1997 World Series, which was broadcast on NBC.