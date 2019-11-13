Miami Mayor Named to TIME 100 Next List

Other notable names on the list are artist Billie Eilish, New Orleans Pelicans Forward Zion Williamson and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Francis Suarez
NBC Miami

A local leader within the City of Miami has been included in TIME Magazine's latest list of influential rising stars.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez was named in TIME's 100 NEXT list, which highlights individuals who are shaping the arts, science, sports, politics and more.

The article on Suarez was written by Florida Senator Marco Rubio - who highlighted the Mayor's work on tackling local issues that fly under the radar.

"I personally witnessed his commitment to solving problems that fly under the radar when we visited public-housing complexes together in Miami's Liberty City neighborhood," Rubio writes.

The full list will appear in the November 25th issue of TIME magazine.

