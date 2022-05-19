Miami Middle School Teacher Arrested After ‘Romantic Pursuit' of Ex-Student: Cops

A Miami middle school teacher has been arrested after authorities said he carried on a "romantic pursuit" of a former student.

Sean David Loret de Mola, 37, a teacher at Glades Middle School, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of offenses against students by authority figures.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, Loret de Mola had been engaged in conversations with the former student on Instagram for the past year, but in the past couple months the conversations changed to him pursuing her "in a romantic manner."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Loret de Mora then went to the victim's work to "court her," bringing her a card and candy and telling her how beautiful she is, the report said.

He also "engaged in conversations over Instagram with a friend of the victim in hopes that the friend will help him facilitate his romantic pursuit of the victim," the report said.

This past Saturday, the victim, whose age wasn't released, sent Loret de Mora a photo of herself in a bathing suit over Instagram and he messaged her back "thirst trap triggered, well done," the report said.

"This behavior on behalf of the defendant scared the victim enough that she went to Glades Middle School to report this matter to administration," the report said.

Loret de Mora was booked into jail and had his bond set at $7,500, records showed. During an appearance in court Thursday, he was ordered to stay away from the victim.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials said Loret de Mora has been employed by the district since 2016 with no prior disciplinary history.

"He will placed on alternate assignment and the District will initiate employment termination procedures," district officials said in a statement.