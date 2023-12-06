Miami Northwestern Senior High security guard caught on camera slapping student's butt: Police

A security guard at Miami Northwestern Senior High School was arrested after he was caught on camera slapping a student's butt and he had inappropriate contact with another student, police said.

Diajion Jones, 22, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of offenses against students by authority figures and one count of battery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Diajion Jones

According to the report, both alleged incidents happened Monday at the school.

One student said she was standing in the hallway when Jones slapped her buttocks and continued to walk by, the report said.

The incident was captured on the school's surveillance camera, the report said.

At another point in the day, Jones asked a second student if she wanted access to a room so she could skip class and when they got to the room, he put his hand on her buttocks, the report said.

Jones asked her if he could perform a sex act on her and she replied no, and he asked her again and she said "No I don't get down like that," the report said.

He asked her age and she said 16, and he replied "you're young," the report said.

Jones then asked her for a hug multiple times but she refused him and left the room, the report said.

Police later arrested Jones at the school and booked him into jail, where his bond was set at $9,000, records showed.

During his appearance in bond court, a judge ordered Jones to stay away from the two students and from Miami Northwestern.