Miami Police Officer Arrested for DUI After Tuesday Car Crash

Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to the scene near Southwest 224th Street and Old Cutler Road just before 5 p.m.

By NBC 6

A police officer from the city of Miami was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence after being involved in a car crash in Southwest Miami-Dade.

30-year-old Ashley Hunter was arrested and charged with one count each of driving under the influence and damage to property. She was later released on $2,000 bond.

According to an arrest report, Miami-Dade Police Department officers responded to the scene near Southwest 224th Street and Old Cutler Road just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ashley Hunter (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Officers placed Hunter into a patrol car after she was “being difficult with officers at the scene,” according to the report. Police said Hunter had red, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech.

Hunter refused to take a field sobriety test and was eventually transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South to be treated for possible injuries and was later released. She was taken into custody and charged.

Miami Police Department has not released a statement on the case at this time.

