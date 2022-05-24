Miami Police Shoot Man Who Struck 2 Women With Van

A call to 911 for domestic violence took several twists and turns Tuesday, and ended with Miami Police shooting a man who they say hit two women with his van.

The chain of events began when Miami Police responded to the domestic violence call at 4:50 p.m. When they arrived at the 100 block of Northwest 64th Street, a home there was on fire.

“The suspect's actions led to two of our officers discharging their firearms. The suspect was struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” said Asst. Chief Cherise Gause of the Miami Police Department.

One of the victims was being treated for leg injuries at Ryder Trauma Center, and the other woman is doing OK.

The suspect was sent to another hospital for his injuries. Police say several other people were detained but didn’t say why.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now leading this investigation.

Police at the scene said the suspect and the woman who sustained leg injuries are a couple.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.