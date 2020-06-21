Wynwood Restaurant Allowed to Reopen Days After Violating County Social Distancing Rules

A Miami restaurant was allowed to reopen its doors on Sunday - days after they and other restaurants in the area were forced to close by police for violating Miami-Dade County social distancing guidelines.

Astra Rooftop Garden in Wynwood was back open for business on Father's Day.

This time, owners say, with stricter safety measures in place.

"Safety is always a priority," said Astra general manager Alejandro Garcia. "It’s our number one priority for our staff and our guests."

Garcia says, from now on, the restaurant will have off-duty police officers help with lines outside and enforce social distancing.

"Helping to control, six feet apart," Garcia said. "And, we are not letting people in without a mask. You have to have a mask to get in."

Police shut the business down for 24 hours Friday night because of the long line to get in.

The business had to submit an affidavit to Miami-Dade's mayor’s office with the changes they made in order to reopen safely.

"Please respect social distancing, and just be patient with us because with the 50% capacity, it is hard to accommodate everyone," Garcia said.

Two other businesses, Swan and El Secreto Bar and Grill, were also shut down.

County Mayor Carlos Gimenez put out a stern warning that Miami-Dade would be cracking down on any violations of social distancing.

"If one of our officers come into your business and see people aren’t wearing masks or practicing social distancing when they should, they will shut you down," Gimenez said.

According to Miami-Dade’s new normal rules, restaurants can operate at 50% capacity indoors. Employees must wear face masks and always social distance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says restaurants and businesses need to comply.

On Friday, Miami-Dade Police say they checked more than 10,000 businesses, 45 were issued warnings.