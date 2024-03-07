What happens to the animals at the Miami Seaquarium? A vet weighs in

Miami Seaquarium's lease termination officially marks the end of an era in Miami-Dade County and the country.

The park, a staple in the community, has been around for decades, creating memories for millions. But it’s also been under fire for its alleged violations of the animals it cares for and the facilities they are kept in.

The marine park was the first of its kind in America. So what happens to its rich history and the more than 500 animals currently under its care?

Miami-Dade County is ending the Miami Seaquarium's lease and has ordered the company to leave the property next month. NBC6's Amanda Plasencia reports

Miami-Dade County says it is considering all contingency plans come the lease’s termination in April, but it doesn’t have control over what happens to the animals there — that’s in the hands of the operator, the Dolphin Group.

"Should they go to other facilities that are ADA-accredited? Yes, but I think there’s another option," Dr. Jenna Wallace said.

Dr. Wallace was a veterinarian at the Seaquarium in 2021. She quit over its deteriorating conditions and care for the animals.

She now plans to meet with the county about how to relocate the animals with collaboration and transparency.

"I think some of the professionals in the veterinary field — Soo Miami, Sea World, San Diego Zoo and the Dolphin Project — I think combining everyone’s effort and just kind of put the drama and differences aside and come together quickly, I think that's a possibility," she said.