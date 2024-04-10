Miami Seaquarium sea lion dies as it was set to be confiscated by USDA

Another animal has died at Miami Seaquarium, just months after the United States Department of Agriculture said it had plans to confiscate it from the facility.

Sea lion, Bud, was around 20 years old and may have been suffering from kidney disease at the time of his death last last month, according to court documents.

The Executive Director of The Dolphin Company, which owns the Seaquarium, tells NBC6 that Bud was treated in December for acute renal failure and a subsequent respiratory condition.

"He continue to decline and refuse food in the last few weeks despite treatment and supportive care. He was humanely euthanized due to poor prognosis on March 28, 2024," Executive Director Edwin Gonzalez stated. "A necropsy was conducted by independent experts at a local university, results are pending.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Veterinary advocacy non-profit organization, Our Honor, said in a press release on Monday that the Seaquarium's former veterinarian had ordered a CT scan following kidney concerns, but the delay in scheduling diagnostics was reported as the reason Bud was among four animals set to be confiscated by the USDA when they issued a notice on January 19.

"Court documents from MS Leisure Company’s case against Phil Demers discusses the USDA’s intent to confiscate a dolphin named Aries, a dolphin named Bimini, a bird named Broomy, and a sea lion named Bud," Our Honor stated in its release.

"The veterinarian had wanted Bimini to get another CT scan for a respiratory illness, as well as a CT scan for Bud (p. 150) who had a kidney infection, but the USDA was concerned that it had not been scheduled yet," the released stated. "We have come to learn Bud recently passed away."

Bud's death came just weeks after Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava cited a “long and troubling history of violations” in a lease termination notice sent on March 7 to the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company.

The company was told to vacate the property by April 21, according to the letter from the mayor's office. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

The owners of the Miami Seaquarium have since said they've taken steps to improve the facility.