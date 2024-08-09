Miami serial retail thief convicted 3 times arrested in 6 new cases: Police

A Miami man who's already been convicted three times for retail theft has been arrested again in connection with at least six new cases , authorities said.

Timothy Lamon Herderson, 34, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of petty theft and one count of grand theft, along with multiple counts of trespassing after warning.

According to arrest reports, Herderson had been convicted in petty theft cases in 2009 and 2011. A third conviction led to him being placed on probation for five years starting in October 2023, the reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Timothy Lamon Herderson

Many of the new theft cases involve Bath & Body Works stores, and Herderson was known to police and at least one store employee from the previous thefts, the reports said.

The recent alleged crime spree dates back to May 3, when Herderson went into the Bath & Body Works at 3401 N. Miami Avenue, placed 9 candles into a bag he was carrying and then walked to another area and placed three fragrances into the bag, the reports said. The total value of the items taken was $295.40.

The next day, May 4, at the same Bath & Body Works, Herderson allegedly stole eight candles worth $215.60. He was challenged by an employee but continued to steal the items, the reports said.

On June 1, at the Bath & Body Works at 401 Biscayne Boulevard, Herderson allegedly placed eight candles in a bag and then grabbed 57 car fragrances. The items had a total value of $725.85.

On July 10, back at the Bath & Body Works at 3401 N. Miami Avenue, Herderson stuffed 12 candles into a bag and left without paying, the reports said. The total value of the candles was $323.40.

On July 25, at the Children's Place Outlet at Dolphin Mall, Herderson was caught on camera stealing several items of school uniform clothing worth a total of $2,452, the reports said.

Finally, on July 31, at the Children's Place at Miami International Mall, he allegedly grabbed 24 pieces of polos and pants and left without paying. The total value of the items was $498.08.

The store manager said he'd stolen from the store before but she hadn't reported it to police because the thefts involved small quantities, the reports said.

Herderson was booked into a Miami-Dade jail, where records showed he was being held on an out-of-county warrant. Attorney information wasn't available.