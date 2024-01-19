Miami Shores police looking for seemingly ‘experienced' person connected to home burglaries

Surveillance cameras captured the moments an individual attempted to break into two homes in Miami Shores, and police are hoping the video will help the public identify the person responsible.

According to Miami Shores Police Commander Kerry Turner, the burglaries happened on Tuesday, Jan. 16, just before noon and each within about 15 minutes of each other. Authorities did not say what, if anything, was taken from the residences.

"He's walking around the home, checking windows, looking around, and he was in no real rush, no sense of urgency," Turner said. "He was taking his time."

Authorities described the individual believed to be responsible for the burglaries as a Black male, approximately 40 years old, and wearing a black Adidas hoodie.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In one video, he could be seen using a shovel to pry open the sliding glass doors of a home.

"Let's try to get this guy behind bars. He seems to be experienced," Turner said. "He knew what he was doing, and we want to make sure that we try to put him in prison."

The individual in the video could also be seen riding a bicycle away from one of the residences.

Police are asking members of the public to take a close look at the surveillance video, and to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers or Miami Shores Police with any information regarding the burglaries or the identity of the individual in the video.