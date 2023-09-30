Miami Spice ends Saturday. Here are 10 great restaurant deals you can still take part in

Want to dine at luxury restaurants for less? Well, Miami Spice 2023 is coming to an end.

A variety of restaurants are still offering three-course meals ranging from $30 to $60 - catering to every diner.

The last day to enjoy Miami Spice is Saturday, so here is a list of delectable choices, featuring food from all over the world.

Hutong (Brickell)

For those who enjoy Northern Chinese cuisine and exotic cocktails, search no further than Hutong Miami. This Brickell restaurant is known for its modern flare, vibrant colors, and lively DJs who turn your meal into a party.

Where: 600 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131-3067

When: Sunday through Saturday

Specials: $35 lunch featuring dishes like dim sum, spiced golden tofu, prime beef tenderloin, and Kung Pao chicken. $60 dinner including roasted Peking duck, sanchen spiced chicken, and bao with soy milk.

The Key Club (Coconut Grove)

At The Key Club, patrons can enjoy classic American food and specialty cocktails in a bouncing, upbeat atmosphere.

Where: 3015 Grand Ave, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

When:

Brunch: Saturdays and Sundays

Dinner: All nights

Specials: $35 brunch featuring smoked salmon rosti, Cinnamon Toast Crunch French toast, black truffle omelettes, and more. $45 dinner including snapper ceviche, steak tartare, baby back ribs, and more.

Mi'Talia (South Miami)

Mi'Talia is the perfect spot for those who enjoy Italian comfort meals— but with a modern twist. These dishes include pizza, pasta, appetizers and more.

Where: 5958 S Dixie Hwy, South Miami, FL 33143

When:

Lunch: Monday through Friday

Dinner: Sunday through Thursday

Specials: $30 lunch featuring dishes like meatballs, ricotta toast, chicken parmesan, and spicy rigatoni vodka pasta. $45 dinner including steak carpaccio, scallop pesto ricotta ravioli, and tiramisu for dessert.

Mayami (Wynwood)

Those who enjoy a lively and scenic dinner will be best suit at Mayami, a restaurant known for its Mayan cuisine and lively atmosphere. Dubbed the "dinner party," the spot even features fire performers and guest DJs.

Where: 127 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127

When: Sunday through Thursday

Specials: $60 dinner featuring elotes (grilled corn with mayo), fillet negro, churros, and more.

PLANTA South Beach (Miami Beach)

Those in need of vegan options can find no better option than PLANTA South Beach, a popular spot known for its fully plant-based menu.

Where: 850 Commerce St, Miami Beach, FL 33139

When:

Lunch: Monday through Friday

Dinner: All nights

Specials: $30 lunch including coconut shrimp maki rolls, lettuce wraps, and peaches with ice cream. $45 dinner including spicy tuna tacos, sweet corn pizza, and eggplant rollatini.

Sushiato (Miami)

Sushiato offers Japanese cuisine with Miami flair. International cuisines come together at this "Latin fusion" sushi restaurant -- which also serves as an art gallery.

Where: 26 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130

When: Tuesday through Sunday

Specials: $35 lunch featuring sushi pizza, a variety of sushi rolls, and oreo tempura. $45 dinner including salmon and tuna tartare, shrimp pops, and Thai doughnuts.

Cote Miami (Design Destrict)

This Michelin-starred restaurant is guaranteed to bring out the foodie in anyone who visits. Cote Miami, a Korean steakhouse, is known for its luxurious atmosphere and fine dining experience.

Where: 3900 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33137

When: All days (lunch only)

Specials: $35 three course lunch featuring steak tartare, prime rib sandwich and vanilla ice cream with soy sauce caramel.

Cafe La Trova (Little Havana)

Located in the heart of Little Havana, Cafe La Trova offers a traditional Cuban meal, complete with live music, historic ambiance and a bustling happy hour.

Where: 971 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33130

When: Sunday through Thursday (dinner only)

Specials: $45 dinner including empanada and croqueta appetizers, entrees including skirt steak ropa vieja (beef stew) and fresh fish with mango salad, and tiramisu or flan for dessert.

Negroni Bistro & Sushi Bar (Midtown)

Where: 3201 Buena Vista Blvd, Miami, FL 33127

When:

Brunch: Saturdays and Sundays

Dinner: All nights

Specials: $35 brunch offers choices like wagyu empanadas, avocado toast, and coconut flan. $60 dinner features stuffed gnocchi, fried sushi rice with tuna tartare, short rib risotto, and a variety of seafood.

Cracked by Chef Adrianne (South Miami)

Cracked is the perfect restaurant for those looking for a delicious casual dine-in option. The menu is fully free-range and organic, and offers plenty of vegan-friendly options.

Where: 7400 SW 57th Ct, #101, South Miami, FL 33143

When:

Brunch: Sunday

Lunch: Monday through Friday

Dinner: All nights

Specials: $35 three-course brunch and lunch including American and Latin-inspired options like Belgian waffles, huevos rancheros (corn tortillas with eggs and beans), and sweet chili wings. $60 dinner has options including brioche grilled cheese, fried chicken and waffles, and Greek nachos.

