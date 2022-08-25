Miami Store Clerk Shot at Customer in Candy Dispute: Police

A Miami store clerk is facing an attempted murder charge after police said he shot at a customer during an argument over candy.

Aurio Correa, 31, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday and was being held without bond, records showed.

An arrest report said officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert late Wednesday near the Dolphin Food Market at 2352 Northwest 46th Street, where Correa works as a clerk.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The officers found a victim nearby who said he'd been a customer at the market and got into a verbal dispute with the clerk over allegations of him stealing candy, the report said.

The customer said the dispute escalated outside the store when the clerk pulled out a black handgun and fired one shot at the customer as the customer drove away, the report said.

The customer wasn't injured.

Investigators spoke with Correa, who told them he never left the store and didn't shoot at the victim.

But surveillance footage from the store captured the entire incident, and showed them exchanging words outside the store and Correa firing at the victim's vehicle as he drove away, the report said.