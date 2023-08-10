Miami-Dade

Volunteer Miami instructor arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 16-year-old student

The teacher is also accused of sending threatening texts to the male student

A man who police say was a volunteer instructor at a high school in Miami was arrested this week on accusations of sexually assaulting his former student.

According to an arrest report, Morris Knyada Chaney, 46, was a volunteer band and dance instructor at Booker T. Washington Senior High School when he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, who was 16 to 17 years old at the time.

Police said Chaney would reach out to the victim for help on school projects, take him home and force him to perform sexual acts.

Chaney also sent threatening text messages to harm the victim and his family if he attempted to stop or "ruin their relationship," according to the arrest report.

"U have just gotten urself a bullet to the chest," Chaney allegedly texted the victim. The victim also showed police flirtatious texts Chaney allegedly sent him.

Chaney was arrested by City of Miami detectives Wednesday and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces several charges, including engaging in sex acts with a minor and written threats. Attorney information was not available.

Miami-Dade Public Schools confirmed Thursday that the school district did not employ Chaney and that Schools Police is further investigating.

