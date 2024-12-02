Miami-Dade County

Miami woman arrested after stabbing man in chest with pocket knife: Police

Veronica See, 22, was arrested on an attempted felony murder charge in the incident that happened Friday morning at a home in the 26300 block of Southwest 139th Avenue, Miami-Dade Police said

By NBC6

A Miami woman was arrested on an attempted murder charge after she allegedly stabbed a man in the chest with a pocket knife, police said.

Officers had responded after receiving a call of a stabbing and found the injured man, who was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Veronica See
Miami-Dade Corrections
Veronica See

According to an arrest report, See was found hiding in some bushes in the area of Southwest 266th Street and Southwest 139th Avenue and taken into custody.

The report said a witness had seen See and the victim involved in a verbal dispute.

At one point, See grabbed the victim by his shirt and the victim grabbed See by her wrist and pushed her off him, the report said.

See then pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, the report said.

The victim ran inside a home and told the witness "I feel wet," and when his shirt was removed it was discovered he was bleeding profusely and he started to lose consciousness, the report said.

See was booked into jail and ordered held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

