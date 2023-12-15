Miami's Big Orange to make New Year's Eve comeback

A New Year's Eve tradition is making its way back to Miami.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced on Thursday that the iconic Big Orange will be making a comeback this New Year's Eve on Sunday, December 31.

“I am proud to continue to support the installation of this community tradition,” said Mayor Suarez. “The Big Orange not only has been a part of our New Year’s (NYE) celebration for more than 30 years, but it is an attraction that the thousands of residents and visitors that participate in our NYE Bash look forward to enjoying every year.”

The big return is all thanks to a collaborative effort among several partners including the Hotel InterContinental Miami administrative team, the Greater Miami Host Committee, chaired by Monty Trainer, the founding producer of the City of Miami‘s Big Orange, as well as Bayfront Park Management Trust.

"Historically, the Big Orange has been installed and positioned in front of the hotel with a test run to follow by the 27th of December," said Monty Trainer, Chairman of, the Greater Miami Host Committee. “As the Hotel is also the host hotel for families, friends, and team members of the Orange Bowl Game, the Big Orange installation will be scheduled earlier.”