Miami’s Chinese New Year Festival Cancelled Amid Fears of Coronavirus

BEIJING – FEBRUARY 13: Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Spring Festival Temple Fair at the Temple of Earth park on February 13, 2010 in Beijing, China.

Miami's annual Chinese New Year Festival has been cancelled due to fears of coronavirus.

In a statement, organizers for the event, the Chinese Cultural Foundation, said:

"Due to the worldwide concerns regarding 2019 Novel Coronavirus and our concern for the welfare and benefit of all our visitors, vendors, exhibitors, and sponsors, the 2020 Festival Committee has cancelled the 2020 Chinese New Year Festival."

The event was scheduled for February 16 at Miami-Dade College's Kendall Campus.

The death toll for the virus in China rose by 89 on Sunday to 811, passing the number of fatalities in the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, but fewer new cases were reported in a possible sign its spread may be slowing as other nations stepped up efforts to block the disease.

