Falcon Cove Middle School in Weston is on lockdown as police investigate a student threat Friday, city officials said.

The city said the threat came from one student toward another. They didn't specify the details of the threat.

Falcon Cove Middle School is currently on lockdown due to a student to student threat. @BSOWeston is investigating. The lockdown will be lifted once the investigation is completed. — City of Weston (@CityofWeston) August 19, 2022

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.