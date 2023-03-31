Millions Could Soon Lose Medicaid. Here's Why And What People in Florida Should Do

Millions of people across the U.S. and in Florida are at risk of losing Medicaid when coverage protections put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic come to an end.

The "continuous coverage" protections end Friday at midnight, leaving up to 15 million people in the U.S. at risk of losing their health insurance, according to estimates.

WHAT'S HAPPENING

Medicaid provides free health insurance to people with low incomes, which currently includes around 85 million people.

Usually, Medicaid recipients need to renew their coverage every year, and if they are no longer eligible, they lose their coverage. But lawmakers passed a rule in 2020 that kept people automatically enrolled in the government program, even if they no longer met the requirements for coverage.

Medicaid eligibility varies by state, but generally, people can qualify if their income falls below a certain threshold.

Beginning Saturday, states will be allowed to begin “unwinding” — a process by which they will resume their annual Medicaid renewals and unenroll people who are no longer eligible for coverage.

Federal officials estimate that more than 8 million people will lose eligibility and leave Medicaid mainly because their incomes have changed.

NEXT STEPS

The unwinding period is expected to last about 12 months, as states check everyone’s eligibility and send renewal and termination notices, although some states will do these checks faster than others.

Eight states began sending renewal notices to Medicaid recipients in February, followed by another 15 states in March. Despite the early start, no states are allowed to unenroll recipients until April 1.

Another 28 states are expected to begin the process in April. States must give enrollees at least 30 days to respond to a renewal notice and another 10 days following a notice of termination of coverage.

Florida is among a group of nine states that will begin removing ineligible Medicaid recipients as early as April.

About 1.7 million people in the state of Florida, according to the Department of Children and Families, might get kicked off the Medicaid rolls.

At Nicklaus Children's Hospital in Miami, officials said they treat around 500,000 kids a year and around 350,000 are on Medicaid.

WHAT TO DO

States will terminate Medicaid coverage if a person does not complete the renewal application by the state’s deadline.

People with Medicaid should make sure their addresses are up-to-date, keep an eye out for Medicaid application materials in the mail or via email, and complete the renewal application by their state’s due date.

In Florida, people can visit the Department of Children and Families website and check their eligibility and re-apply.

If people have moved in recent months and haven’t notified Medicaid that their address has changed, they may need to check their previous address for the application. Others may have a language barrier and need assistance filling out the form.

People who lose Medicaid coverage will be eligible to purchase coverage under the Affordable Care Act. The termination notice should provide instructions.

The Inflation Reduction Act extended subsidies through 2025 for some people who buy individual coverage through the ACA.