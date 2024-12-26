Miramar

Miramar family loses home in fire days before Christmas

While the family says they are safe, their two dogs, Mick and Sam, never made it out. 

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miramar family is looking to rebuild after a fire tore through their home on Monday right before the holiday. 

“We have no Christmas tree, no gifts, we are living in a hotel room,” said Henry Rodriguez, the owner of the home. 

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rodriguez says the fire started after he brought his two kids to their grandmother's house.

“When I got home, I opened up the door, it was just pitch black," Rodriguez said. “I took my shirt off and tried to fan it and go inside, but all of that pressure was pushing me back.”

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

While the family says they are safe, their two dogs, Mick and Sam, never made it out. 

“The hardest thing was hearing my two dogs crying," Rodriguez said.

Since the fire, the family has been staying in a hotel. They have no clothing and nothing for their kids. 

Local

Health & Wellness Dec 24

Watch the ‘Your Health Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel

Crime and Courts 59 mins ago

Man arrested for pointing laser at airplanes flying near Miami International Airport

The Miramar Police Department, along with the Broward Sheriff's Office, dropped off presents for the holiday.

A GoFundMe was established for the family.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us