Miramar family loses home in fire days before Christmas

A Miramar family is looking to rebuild after a fire tore through their home on Monday right before the holiday.
“We have no Christmas tree, no gifts, we are living in a hotel room,” said Henry Rodriguez, the owner of the home.
Rodriguez says the fire started after he brought his two kids to their grandmother's house.
“When I got home, I opened up the door, it was just pitch black," Rodriguez said. “I took my shirt off and tried to fan it and go inside, but all of that pressure was pushing me back.”
While the family says they are safe, their two dogs, Mick and Sam, never made it out.
“The hardest thing was hearing my two dogs crying," Rodriguez said.
Since the fire, the family has been staying in a hotel. They have no clothing and nothing for their kids.
The Miramar Police Department, along with the Broward Sheriff's Office, dropped off presents for the holiday.
A GoFundMe was established for the family.