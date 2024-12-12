Miramar officer accused of sex acts involving teen in explorer program bonds out of jail

A Miramar cop was arrested on accusations of sexual acts with a teen in the police explorer program, sources told NBC6. He bonded out of jail Thursday morning.

Officer George Fredrick Richardson was arrested Wednesday by the Broward Sheriff's Office on charges of use of a child in sexual performance, lewd or lascivious written solicitation of certain minors, and harmful communication to minors, according to jail records.

An NBC6 source with direct knowledge said the accusations involved a teenager in the Miramar Police Explorer program, where officers serve as mentors to young people between the ages of 14 and 21.

Police Chief Delrish L. Moss said in a statement that he was "profoundly disappointed" to announce Richardson's arrest.

"When an individual sworn to uphold the law finds himself accused of violating that sacred oath, it not only undermines their personal integrity but also casts a shadow over the entire profession," Moss said. "The trust bestowed upon law enforcement officers is paramount, and any breach of that trust is unacceptable."

BSO Booking photo of George Richardson

Moss added Richardson, who had been with the department for three years, was immediately relieved of his police duties.

"We stand committed to transparency and accountability and we are fully cooperating with BSO to ensure a thorough investigation, and a fair process for all involved," Moss said. "At the same time, it is crucial that we extend our compassion and support to the alleged victim. We are committed to ensuring that they receive all necessary assistance during this incredibly difficult time."

A police spokeswoman said they haven't made any decisions about the explorer program and they're reviewing all aspects to ensure it aligns with community standards.

Richardson's bond was set at $25,000. As he left the jail Thursday morning, he appeared to cover his face with a shirt and did not answer questions from our reporter.

NBC6 reached out to the Broward State Attorney's Office for further information.