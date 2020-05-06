Miramar

Miramar Police Searching for Three Suspects After Blind Date Turns into Home Invasion, Shooting

La balacera se registró hacia las 3 p.m. de este domingo.

Police are searching for three suspects they say were involved with a Miramar home invasion and shooting, which left two people wounded early Wednesday morning.

According to Miramar Police, the incident occurred at 3:20 a.m. near the 2900 block of southwest 120th Terrace. They say one of the victims met one of the suspects, a woman, on a dating app and invited her over.

Shortly after arriving to the victim’s home, two men entered the house with weapons.

Police say an altercation between the victims and suspects ensued, which ended with both victims being shot.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities are now searching for the three suspects that fled the scene.

