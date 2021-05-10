Miss Haiti Spends Time in South Florida Before the Miss Universe 2021 Pageant

Eden Berandoive says representing her country Haiti in this year’s Miss Universe is an honor.

“It’s a huge responsibility, I have to make my country proud of me,” she said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Berandoive was crowned with the title of "Miss Haiti" in December and her goal is to use her title to show the world the beautiful side of Haiti.

“I have the opportunity to show the world, the universe, my country is amazing and show all the beauty we have in Haiti," Berandoive said.

The 24-year-old was born in Aquin, a small city located in the southern part of Haiti. She says when she was a child, she suffered a traumatic experience.

"Growing up, my Spanish teacher attacked me," she explained.

Berandoive says despite the attack putting her in the hospital, she learned how to push through any difficulties to achieve her goals.

"My legs and my heart were affected, but with this situation, it also taught me how to fight with so many bad things in life," she explained.

Now she is the current Miss Haiti and is vying for the Miss Universe title. She is in Miami preparing for the Miss Universe pageant. She says she feels right at home since South Florida is home to many people of Haitian descent.

“I look forward to going to Little Haiti. I can meet people and see how (they) live there. This is important for me. To meet the Haitian community, that makes up the community in Miami," she said.

Berandoive is currently studying psychology, English and entrepreneurship and works as the Lead Marketing Personnel for a Haiti-based shoe manufactor.

Miss Haiti will take the stage at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.