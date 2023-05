A 12-year-old girl who went missing out of Wynwood has been found safe Monday, Miami Police said.

Isabella V. Zea was recovered in good health and reunited with her family.

UPDATE - Isabella has been recovered in good health & reunited with her family. A special thanks to those who retweeted this post. KD https://t.co/ygir6eCSvo — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 22, 2023