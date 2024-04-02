Missing child alert issued for 11-year-old girl last seen in Miami Gardens

A missing child alert was issued Tuesday for an 11-year-old girl last seen in Miami Gardens.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Galiea Jones Duncanson, who was last seen in the 2400 block of Northwest 155th Street.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Galiea Jones Duncanson last seen in Miami Gardens. If you have any information, contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911. pic.twitter.com/7p64wr83EB — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 2, 2024

Duncanson is 5-foot-1, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair in long braids.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with colorful leggings and may be carrying a Powderpuff Girls backpack and may have a Hello Kitty stamp on her left hand.

Police said Duncanson was diagnosed with Autism and would be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911.