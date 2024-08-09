Missing child alert issued for 8-year-old Homestead girl

A missing child alert has been issued for an 8-year-old girl who went missing Friday out of Homestead, authorities said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued the alert for Liah Meza, who was last seen in the 40th block of Northwest 1st Avenue.

Authorities said she may be in the company of 38-year-old Yailen Roche and 38-year-old Geovany Maresma-Burcet. They may be traveling in the Lafayette, Louisiana area in a 2021 white Honda Pilot with Florida tag QEAE24.

Meza was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and shorts. She is four feet tall and approximately 60 pounds with brown eyes and light brown hair.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said if they are located, the public is advised to not approach them and to contact law enforcement immediately. Call the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or 911.