Pembroke Pines Teen Found, Reunited With Family

Sanura Domond, who went missing June 15, has been found and reunited with her family Wednesday evening, Pembroke Pines police said.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert earlier Wednesday.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Police said she is in good health.

Previous story:

A missing child alert was issued Wednesday for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Pembroke Pines over a week ago.

Sanura Domond was last seen on June 15, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said. She was last spotted at a Chevron gas station at 3990 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

Investigators believe she got into a vehicle with someone, but they do not have a description of the car or the person.

Please Share This Post!

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 15-year-old Sanura Domond, last seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. If you have any information, please contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or 911. pic.twitter.com/YXsfl4FRO0 — FDLE (@fdlepio) June 23, 2021

Domond's last means of communication was a phone call between her and her mother before 3 p.m. on June 15. Since then, investigators said her social media and any digital activity have stopped.

Domond is 5-foot-5, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200.