Mom Arrested in ‘Baby June' Case Involving Newborn Found in Ocean Off Palm Beach

More than four years after the body of an infant was found floating in the Atlantic Ocean in South Florida, investigators have arrested her mother in connection with her death.

Arya Singh, 29, has been identified as the baby's mother and has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said Thursday.

Authorities spent years trying to identify the infant, known as “Baby June" because her body was found on June 1, 2018.

An off-duty Boynton Beach firefighter had been aboard a charter boat near the Boynton Beach Inlet when he saw the body and called authorities.

Singh had given birth to the girl on May 30, and GPS data and cell phone records showed she was at the inlet on that day, authorities said. About 40 hours later, the baby's body was discovered.

A medical examiner ruled the case a homicide shortly after the baby was found. She had a needle prick on her heel and her umbilical cord had been cut, which led detectives to initially believe she was born in a medical facility.

Investigators said Singh claimed she didn't know she was pregnant up until she gave birth, and that after she gave birth she wasn't sure if the baby was alive or dead. By the time the baby went into the inlet she was already dead, detectives said.

DNA testing eventually led detectives to the baby's father, who said his girlfriend at the time told him she was pregnant but had "taken care of it," which he assumed meant she'd had an abortion, officials said.

Once the father was eliminated as a suspect investigators focused on Singh and were able to obtain a covert DNA sample from her that determined she was the baby's mother, authorities said.

Singh was taken into custody but wasn't listed in jail records. Attorney information wasn't available.

"When you're in law enforcement, the men and women of law enforcement always think they're tough and they've seen it all, but I guarantee you when you seen an infant, a newborn infant, floating in the ocean that somebody has discarded like a piece of trash, it tugs at your heart," Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.