Mom in Colombia feeling helpless after son stabbed to death in Plantation laundromat

A mother more than 1,000 miles away in Colombia is feeling helpless after her son was fatally stabbed at a Plantation laundromat.

Diana Garcia's son, Jesus David Gomez, was murdered Monday night at a coin laundry along US 441. She said his wife witnessed the vicious stabbing and tried to defend him, but she was attacked too.

The victim’s friend told NBC6 the altercation began in the parking lot parked behind the laundromat.

“Anywhere from 4-8 people, we don't know how many people it was, and these people was playing games and started hitting his car continuously, and he went off to ask for respect for his property," Julian Sierra said.

Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at a coin laundry business in Plantation that left one person dead.

It escalated into a fight and Sierra said the suspects pulled out knives, so Gomez ran inside the coin laundry.

“One guy that he didn't see came in the back and stabbed him three times in his back," he said. "My friend fell down on the floor and one of these guys then jumped on his face and started hitting his head."

Gomez’s loved ones said he did not know the suspects.

Garcia is asking for justice, and she’s also hoping to get a humanitarian visa to come recover her son’s body.

"I want to see him. I haven't seen him in eight years," she said. "They told me that if they send him from there, they will send him in ashes."

His mother said she hadn't seen her son in eight years because he was in the process of applying for and obtaining U.S. residency.

Plantation Police haven't said if they made any arrests.