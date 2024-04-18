Broward County

Mom in Colombia feeling helpless after son stabbed to death in Plantation laundromat

Diana Garcia believes the attack on her son, Jesus David Gomez, was random

By Laura Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mother more than 1,000 miles away in Colombia is feeling helpless after her son was fatally stabbed at a Plantation laundromat.

Diana Garcia's son, Jesus David Gomez, was murdered Monday night at a coin laundry along US 441. She said his wife witnessed the vicious stabbing and tried to defend him, but she was attacked too.

The victim’s friend told NBC6 the altercation began in the parking lot parked behind the laundromat.

“Anywhere from 4-8 people, we don't know how many people it was, and these people was playing games and started hitting his car continuously, and he went off to ask for respect for his property," Julian Sierra said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Police are investigating a late-night stabbing at a coin laundry business in Plantation that left one person dead.

It escalated into a fight and Sierra said the suspects pulled out knives, so Gomez ran inside the coin laundry.

“One guy that he didn't see came in the back and stabbed him three times in his back," he said. "My friend fell down on the floor and one of these guys then jumped on his face and started hitting his head."

Local

Crime and Courts 31 mins ago

Grieving Miami mother accused of stalking Miami-Dade cop who killed her son

Caught on Camera 32 mins ago

Residents on edge over man seen roaming halls, trying to open doors at Wynwood building

Gomez’s loved ones said he did not know the suspects.

Garcia is asking for justice, and she’s also hoping to get a humanitarian visa to come recover her son’s body.

"I want to see him. I haven't seen him in eight years," she said. "They told me that if they send him from there, they will send him in ashes."

His mother said she hadn't seen her son in eight years because he was in the process of applying for and obtaining U.S. residency.

Plantation Police haven't said if they made any arrests.

This article tagged under:

Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us