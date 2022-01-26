‘Mom Is Gone': Daughter of Woman Killed in Little Havana Hit-and-Run Speaks

The daughter of a woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood is speaking out as new video could have police one step closer to finding the suspects.

The incident happened Monday morning in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 3rd Street when a stolen white Range Rover failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a red Nissan Altima, Miami Police officials said.

Killed in the crash was the Altima's driver, 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, who family members said was a beloved mother, step-mother, grandmother and wife.

"We are really sad, really sad. My mom was a nice woman, mother, daughter, friend, grandmother and this is something that nobody wants it. You never prepare for this. Never," daughter Yaquelin Acosta said.

New surveillance video shows several cars being struck after the initial impact, before the Range Rover driver and his two passengers are seen fleeing the scene on foot.

Witnesses said the Range Rover could have been speeding down the street at nearly 100 mph before the collision, which also left Sanchez's friend and passenger in her car critically injured.

Police said they were able to see the suspects' faces in a video from a gas station where employees said they saw the three suspects getting gas before the crash.

Right now, the family said they need answers.

"Something like that happened to us, it could happen to you guys. And those people, they have to be behind bars," Acosta said. "This is something you never prepare to hear, that your mom is gone, never."

Police said they're searching for the suspects, who they described as young males likely between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.