airport delays

More Flight Cancellations After Weather, Ops Issues at South Florida Airports

As of Tuesday morning, two flights were canceled and five are delayed at Miami International Airport

Some travelers remain stranded at South Florida airports due to flights being canceled thanks to bad weather and airline operational decisions.

As of Tuesday morning, two flights were canceled and five are delayed at Miami International Airport after 240 flights had been canceled and 168 were delayed on Monday night.

At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, five flights were delayed after five flights were canceled and close to 140 were delayed Monday night.

There was also a ripple effect from flight cancellations and delays on Sunday.

“I've been rebooked three times,” said Necolas Vignardou, who was stranded in Miami after his flight was canceled. “We are waiting and sleeping at the airport maybe more than 35 hours.”

Traveler Clermont Gaselva said he slept on the floor at MIA Sunday night and was now looking for a hotel room.

“We were supposed to leave yesterday at night and now we are going to leave Wednesday. They have no flights. No seat available. So we just have to wait," she said.

