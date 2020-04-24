More Than 1,000 Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Florida, With Over 30,000 Cases

What to Know Florida passed 1,000 deaths related to coronavirus Friday, with more than 30,000 confirmed cases

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for more than 15,000 cases

A Florida task force was expected to make recommendations on reopening the state Friday

More than 1,000 people in Florida have died from complications related to coronavirus, health officials said Friday.

The reported number of deaths was 1,012, as the state's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 30,174, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Nearly 4,700 people have been hospitalized in the state for COVID-19 to date.

Miami-Dade County had 10,701 confirmed cases and 278 deaths, according to the latest figures. Broward had 4,570 cases and 157 deaths, while Palm Beach had 2,586 cases and 149 deaths.

The City of Miami remained the hardest hit in the state, with 6,479 cases, followed by Hialeah with 1,374 cases. In Broward, Hollywood had 1,197 cases and Fort Lauderdale had 1,054 cases.

Monroe County, which had 76 cases and 3 deaths, announced Friday that they don't anticipate reopening the county to visitors until after May.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' task force that will make recommendations for reopening the economy was expected to make recommendations Friday.

The governor's staff will go through the recommendations over the weekend, synthesize them and then report back to the task force and it's subcommittees for further review.