More Than 500 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, Death Toll Reaches 10

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida jumped to more than 500 Friday, as the state's death toll from the virus reached 10.

The state's new total rose to 520, including 474 Florida residents and 46 non-Florida residents, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health. Miami-Dade reached 113 cases, while Broward led the state with 124. Another 1,020 people were being monitored by the health department.

On Thursday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered all beaches, parks and “non-essential” commercial and retail businesses closed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis already had ordered bars closed and restaurants to limit seating, while some municipal governments have limited eateries to take-out and delivery.

Gimenez's order allows several businesses to remain open, including health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks.

“I know it is very frustrating that we have new closures every day, but they are vital to protecting everyone in our County,” Gimenez said in a statement.

NBC 6's Jamie Guirola reports from a coronavirus mobile testing site in Pembroke Pines.

The vast majority of people recover in about two weeks from this illness with no more than a fever and a cough, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause severe illness requiring care at hospitals where beds and protective gear are in short supply.

Florida's economy depends heavily on tourism. In the last several days its theme parks have closed, including Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, cruises have shut down and Fort Lauderdale and Miami Beach have shooed away thousands of spring breakers. Several cities have closed their beaches and others are expected to follow. Some officials wondered why all Florida beaches aren't closed as some remain packed.

The Florida Keys will close to visitors starting Sunday evening. Monroe County officials announced Thursday that no new reservations would be permitted until further notice. Long-term renters who are already in the Keys will be allowed to remain until the conclusion of their contracts.

On Thursday, Monroe County reported its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.

Miami-based Carnival Corp. said Thursday it will make cruise ships from four of its brands available to serve as temporary hospitals where needed.

The world’s largest cruise line said its ships could serve mainly to treat non-coronavirus patients, freeing up beds in land-based hospitals. The company said ships can provide up to 1,000 hospital rooms and can be quickly provisioned with necessary medical equipment, including intensive care units.