More Than 51,700 Coronavirus Cases in Florida, as State Death Toll Reaches 2,252

Florida's number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased by more than 800 Monday, as the state reported 15 new virus-related deaths.

With 879 new COVID-19 cases, the state's total rose to 51,746, according to figures released Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

With 15 new deaths related to the virus confirmed, the state's total rose to 2,252.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 17,041, and virus-related deaths in the county were at 633. Broward County had 6,760 COVID-19 cases and 298 deaths.

Palm Beach County had 5,355 cases and 315 deaths, while Monroe County had 107 cases and 4 deaths.

Statewide, more than 909,000 people have been tested for COVID-19, with the percent positive around 5.7. More than 9,400 hospitalizations have been reported in Florida to-date.

Meanwhile, beaches in Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood and across Broward County were expected to reopen to the public on Tuesday. Miami-Dade County was looking to reopen the beaches on June 1, and the Florida Keys will also reopen to visitors beginning June 1.

In other parts of the state, people were flocking to beaches over the holiday weekend, with authorities turning away beachgoers or dispersing crowds in some areas.