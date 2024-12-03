More than 8 tons of seized cocaine worth $183M offloaded in Fort Lauderdale

A massive haul of nearly $183 million worth of cocaine seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded in Fort Lauderdale.

The 16,100 pounds of cocaine, more than eight tons, was offloaded at Port Everglades on Monday, officials said.

The cocaine, which has an estimated street value of around $182.8 million, was seized in operations in international waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean off South and Central America, officials said.

Six suspected smugglers were also transferred to federal custody and face prosecution by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"I'm proud of our accomplishments during this three-and-a-half-month deployment," said Capt. Justin Carter, commanding officer of Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton. "The exceptional crew of Hamilton, with the support of an aircrew from Coast Guard Helicopter Interdiction Squadron, demonstrated the greatest professionalism, seamanship and airmanship while executing this important and challenging mission at sea in service to nation."