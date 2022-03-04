Mother Arrested for Alleged Abuse of Miami-Dade Toddler

A mother in Miami-Dade County was arrested after police said she allegedly abused her young daughter, leaving the three-year-old child with over a dozen fractures on her body.

Veronica Morales, 31, was arrested Thursday and charged with several counts, including aggravated child abuse and child neglect, both with great bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, Morales took the child to a hospital in southwest Miami-Dade regarding a head injury. Doctors examined the child, determining she had 15 fractures and multiple bruises on her body.

The attending doctor told he police believed the child had a bite mark and a possible cigarette burn on her back. Child protection teams arrived at the hospital and determined the victim had been abused.

Investigators interviewed Morales, who said the victim had harmed herself and the injuries had been caused by the child's nails.

Morales was being held on $15,000 bond Friday, Miami-Dade jail records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

